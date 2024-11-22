Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Trump’s controversial pick withdraws his nomination

byLesia Dubenko
22/11/2024
1 minute read
Matt Gaetz withdraws his nomination
Trump’s controversial pick withdraws his nomination

Former Representative Matt Gaetz announced he was removing his name from consideration for Attorney General, citing concerns that his nomination had become a distraction for the Trump transition team.

The decision follows extensive scrutiny stemming from prior investigations by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the House Ethics Committee.

Gaetz was under investigation by the DOJ as part of a broader sex trafficking probe, which included allegations involving an underage girl. In early 2023, the DOJ declined to file charges, citing concerns about the credibility of key witnesses. Gaetz has consistently denied the allegations and maintained his innocence throughout the process.

The House Ethics Committee also investigated Gaetz for alleged sexual misconduct and drug use. This probe was effectively halted when Gaetz resigned from Congress in 2024, as the committee lost jurisdiction over him upon his departure.

Gaetz is known for his strong opposition to Ukraine aid. In February 2023, he introduced the “Ukraine Fatigue” resolution, calling for an end to such assistance and urging all parties to pursue a peace agreement.  He has consistently voted against aid packages for Ukraine, including a $60 billion military aid package in April 2024. 

In one of his interviews, he made a bizarre suggestion that NATO accept Russia into it in order to counter China’s influence.

Read more about Trump’s cabinet picks here

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!