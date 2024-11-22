Former Representative Matt Gaetz announced he was removing his name from consideration for Attorney General, citing concerns that his nomination had become a distraction for the Trump transition team.

The decision follows extensive scrutiny stemming from prior investigations by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the House Ethics Committee.

Gaetz was under investigation by the DOJ as part of a broader sex trafficking probe, which included allegations involving an underage girl. In early 2023, the DOJ declined to file charges, citing concerns about the credibility of key witnesses. Gaetz has consistently denied the allegations and maintained his innocence throughout the process.

Find out more about Trump's cabinet picks here👇🏻https://t.co/NlxQd8xKj2 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 21, 2024

The House Ethics Committee also investigated Gaetz for alleged sexual misconduct and drug use. This probe was effectively halted when Gaetz resigned from Congress in 2024, as the committee lost jurisdiction over him upon his departure.

Gaetz is known for his strong opposition to Ukraine aid. In February 2023, he introduced the “Ukraine Fatigue” resolution, calling for an end to such assistance and urging all parties to pursue a peace agreement. He has consistently voted against aid packages for Ukraine, including a $60 billion military aid package in April 2024.

In one of his interviews, he made a bizarre suggestion that NATO accept Russia into it in order to counter China’s influence.

Read more about Trump’s cabinet picks here