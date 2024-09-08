Zelenskyy: Russia drops over 800 bombs and launches 300 drones on Ukraine in one week

Russia has launched over 800 guided aerial bombs, nearly 300 Shahed-type attack drones, and more than 60 missiles on Ukraine in the past week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on social media.

The Ukrainian leader once again called for lifting the ban on strikes at military targets with Western-supplied weapons based inside Russia.

“Every day, we work towards stronger decisions in support of our defense, specifically long-range capabilities. I discussed this with partners during the Ramstein meeting. I thank all the countries that supported us with the necessary aid packages,” Zelenskyy noted.

Terror can only be reliably stopped in one way: by striking Russian military airfields, their bases, and the logistics behind Russian terror. Ukraine needs to achieve this permission, the Ukrainian president emphasized.

As of 8 September, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 15 Russian Shahed-type drones and one Kh-59 guided missile.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russia’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 8 September 2024 amount to 625,260 soldiers, with an additional 1,270 soldiers neutralized during the past day.

