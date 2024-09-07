Frontline report: Russia’s Pyrrhic victory in the battle for Vuhledar

7 September. Today there are a lot of updates from the Kurakhove direction, near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Here, the Russian forces launched a bold assault on the village of Prechistivka. This strategic settlement, just 10km from Vuhledar, has become a focal point as Russia amasses troops for a larger offensive. Both sides recognize that the unfolding situation here could reshape the entire battle for Vuhledar, raising stakes and tensions across the front.

Russian strategy in Vuhledar

The Russians are executing a pincer movement to encircle Ukrainian forces in Vuhledar:

Northern Pincer: Advancing towards South Donbas coal mine and Vodiane

Southern Pincer: Pushing through Prechistivka.

Prechistivka stands as the linchpin in this operation. Its capture would provide Russia with a crucial logistical foothold and a springboard for further advances. From there, Russian forces aim to seize Novoukrainka, while simultaneously pushing westward from Vodiane. The endgame envisions a coordinated assault on Bohoyavlenka, potentially closing the trap around Vuhledar.

To pave the way for this offensive, Russian command subjected Prechistivka to a relentless three-month bombardment. Artillery, rocket systems, aircraft, and drones pounded Ukrainian positions, aiming to break their will and weaken defenses. Yet, this protracted assault may have backfired strategically. The extended barrage gave Ukrainian forces time to decipher and brace for the impending Russian maneuver, potentially blunting its effectiveness.

Battle for Prechistivka

The overwhelming Russian firepower forced Ukrainian forces to withdraw from Prechistivka, transforming a potential defeat into a strategic advantage.

Ukrainian maneuver:

Withdrew north of the Kashlahach River under intense Russian fire

Established a stronger defense line along Berestova Gully, in front of Novoukrainsk

Secured higher ground, gaining fire control over the lowlands.

The Russians, flush with their quick victory, soon found the taste of triumph turning bitter. Their assault force of a dozen armored vehicles and a hundred stormtroopers now stands exposed in the open fields, caught between the abandoned village and the Ukrainian-held high ground. What seemed a decisive advance has become a precarious foothold, with every move forward promising a costly struggle through a gauntlet of fire.

Drone footage, silently panning over empty Ukrainian trenches in Prechistivka, tells the story of a hollow victory. The real battle, it seems, is yet to begin. As Russian commanders grapple with their next move, the Ukrainians watch and wait, having traded space for an advantage that could well decide the fate of the entire Vuhledar front.

Shift in Russian tactics

The Russian command, it seems, has learned the harsh lessons of its earlier campaigns. No longer do they hurl waves of infantry into the fray with little regard for lives lost or ground gained. Instead, they’ve adopted a surgeon’s precision, identifying key pressure points along the front and applying force with purpose.

This isn’t to say the human cost has diminished. Infantry assaults remain bloody affairs, but now each charge carries clear intent. Behind these pointed attacks stand freshly bolstered reserves, ready to exploit any breakthrough or shore up any faltering advance.

The Russians might soon launch methodical infantry assaults on the Ukrainian positions to the north. But this is a move long foreseen by Kyiv’s strategists.

In response, Ukrainian forces have crafted a defense in depth. They’ve traded the vulnerable lowlands for the commanding heights, where newly fortified positions await the Russian advance. These aren’t mere trenches, but a network of strongpoints designed to break the momentum of any assault, buying precious time for Ukrainian commanders to shift their pieces on this deadly chessboard.

The heart of this strategy lies in the Berestova Gully, now transformed into a fortress-like secondary line. Here, Ukrainian forces can concentrate their strength, rapidly reinforcing threatened sectors and presenting an ever-changing puzzle to Russian tacticians.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

