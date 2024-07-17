Eng
Ukrainian Forces allegedly withdraw from Krynky in Kherson Oblast

Reports from multiple sources indicate that Ukrainian troops have retreated from positions in Krynky, Kherson Oblast, citing large-scale destruction as the reason.
ukrainian soldiers
The Ukrainian military. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram
Ukrainian military units have reportedly withdrawn from the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, according to an informed source in the Ukrainian Defense Forces who spoke to Suspilne.

The source indicated that this withdrawal occurred “several weeks ago” in this direction. This information aligns with a report from Liga.net, which cited sources in the General Staff, stating that Ukrainian forces had retreated from both Krynky in Kherson Oblast and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

“In both settlements, holding positions no longer made sense due to large-scale destruction, and the Defense Forces withdrew to save the lives of soldiers,” Liga.net reported, quoting their sources.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces had been maintaining a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson Oblast since autumn 2023, making this withdrawal a significant development in the war.

Ukrainian military leadership has not officially confirmed the information about the withdrawal.

Krynky is a village in Kherson Oblast on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro River. Before the start of the full-scale war, under 1,000 people lived there.

Heavy battles for this village have lasted for a long time. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed on 20 February that Russia had captured Krynky, but Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command denied it on 21 February.

