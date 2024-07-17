Greece to transfer 32 decommissioned F-16s to Ukraine

According to diplomatic sources, Greece is preparing to significantly boost its military support for Ukraine. The country plans to transfer 32 decommissioned F-16 fighter jets.

According to Konstantinos Filis, a professor of international relations who directs the Institute of Global Affairs at the American College of Greece, the decision follows a narrowly avoided incident on 6 March, when a Russian missile struck near Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Odesa.

“As we were getting into our cars, we heard a large explosion. We were all concerned, especially if you consider that we were in an open space with no cover. It was quite savage,” Mitsotakis said.

Konstantinos Filis said that this was a deliberate message from Russia. “It was a message to Greece, a message to the Russophilic portion of Greek society,” Filis told Al Jazeera.

The incident has further galvanized Greek support for Ukraine. Public opinion in Greece has shifted dramatically, with favorable views of Russia dropping from 70% before the war to just 30% last year.

Greece has consistently supported Ukraine since the war’s onset. Days after the invasion began, the country sent two C-130 planeloads of military equipment to Ukraine. This early support prompted criticism from the Russian embassy in Athens, which called on Greek politicians to “come to their senses” and “stop anti-Russian propaganda.”

During these two years of Russian war against Ukraine, Greece has supplied Ukraine with artillery shells, Stinger missiles, and armored personnel carriers.

A diplomatic source told Al Jazeera, “In theory, we could offer antiaircraft guns and S-300 air defence systems.” The same source indicated that Greece and Ukraine are currently negotiating a 10-year assistance agreement.

