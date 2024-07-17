Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Greece to transfer 32 decommissioned F-16s to Ukraine

A near-miss missile incident in March in Odesa involving the Greek Prime Minister in Odesa has spurred Greece to increase its military aid to Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
17/07/2024
2 minute read
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, 21 August 2023. Credit: Stelios Misinas
Greece to transfer 32 decommissioned F-16s to Ukraine

According to diplomatic sources, Greece is preparing to significantly boost its military support for Ukraine. The country plans to transfer 32 decommissioned F-16 fighter jets.

According to Konstantinos Filis, a professor of international relations who directs the Institute of Global Affairs at the American College of Greece, the decision follows a narrowly avoided incident on 6 March, when a Russian missile struck near Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Odesa.

“As we were getting into our cars, we heard a large explosion. We were all concerned, especially if you consider that we were in an open space with no cover. It was quite savage,” Mitsotakis said.

Konstantinos Filis said that this was a deliberate message from Russia. “It was a message to Greece, a message to the Russophilic portion of Greek society,” Filis told Al Jazeera.

The incident has further galvanized Greek support for Ukraine. Public opinion in Greece has shifted dramatically, with favorable views of Russia dropping from 70% before the war to just 30% last year.

Greece has consistently supported Ukraine since the war’s onset. Days after the invasion began, the country sent two C-130 planeloads of military equipment to Ukraine. This early support prompted criticism from the Russian embassy in Athens, which called on Greek politicians to “come to their senses” and “stop anti-Russian propaganda.”

During these two years of Russian war against Ukraine, Greece has supplied Ukraine with artillery shells, Stinger missiles, and armored personnel carriers.

A diplomatic source told Al Jazeera, “In theory, we could offer antiaircraft guns and S-300 air defence systems.” The same source indicated that Greece and Ukraine are currently negotiating a 10-year assistance agreement.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts