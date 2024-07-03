New Dutch Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of further support for Ukraine

The newly appointed Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schooff, has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This comes after the recent election victory of the far-right in the Netherlands.

Schooff said in a social media post on X that Zelenskyy congratulated the new Dutch government during their talk. In response, Schooff emphasized the Netherlands’ unwavering support for Ukraine.

“We will continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily and financially against Russian aggression, whatever the cost and however long it takes,” Schooff said.

The conversation also touched upon next week’s upcoming NATO summit in Washington, where Schooff expressed his eagerness to meet Zelenskyy in person.

Schooff, a former intelligence chief with no party affiliation, was sworn in as Prime Minister on 2 July along with his cabinet. This follows the decisive victory of Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party in the recent elections. However, key positions such as Foreign Minister and Defense Minister, crucial for Ukraine-related matters, were not allocated to the Freedom Party representatives.

The Netherlands is set to begin delivery of the first of 24 promised F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine soon.

