Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

New Dutch Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of further support for Ukraine

Despite recent far-right electoral gains, the Netherlands’ new government under Prime Minister Dick Schooff has pledged ongoing aid to Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
03/07/2024
1 minute read
new-dutch-pm
Former spy chief Dick Schoof become Dutch prime minister. Credit: Ramon van Flymen/EPA-EFE
New Dutch Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of further support for Ukraine

The newly appointed Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schooff, has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

This comes after the recent election victory of the far-right in the Netherlands.

Schooff said in a social media post on X that Zelenskyy congratulated the new Dutch government during their talk. In response, Schooff emphasized the Netherlands’ unwavering support for Ukraine.

“We will continue to support Ukraine politically, militarily and financially against Russian aggression, whatever the cost and however long it takes,” Schooff said.

The conversation also touched upon next week’s upcoming NATO summit in Washington, where Schooff expressed his eagerness to meet Zelenskyy in person.

Schooff, a former intelligence chief with no party affiliation, was sworn in as Prime Minister on 2 July along with his cabinet. This follows the decisive victory of Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party in the recent elections. However, key positions such as Foreign Minister and Defense Minister, crucial for Ukraine-related matters, were not allocated to the Freedom Party representatives.

The Netherlands is set to begin delivery of the first of 24 promised F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine soon.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts