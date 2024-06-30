The number of injured after Russian attack on Vilniansk rises to 31, day of mourning declared for 7 killed

The number of victims rose to 31, including eight children, after the Russian shelling of the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 29 June. The previous number of wounded was 20.

Ivan Fedorov, the Governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, declared 30 June as a day of mourning for those killed in the attack on Vilniansk.

“Unspeakable pain. Condolences to the families of the victims. The world must stop the terrorists,” Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

On 29 June at 5:40 p.m., Russian troops struck the central part of Vilniansk, causing fires in several vehicles and buildings, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The Russian attack claimed the lives of seven people, including two children and damaged residential buildings, shops, public buildings, critical infrastructure, and vehicles.

In a statement addressing the Russian attack on Vilniansk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for more modern air defense systems in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to all partners providing assistance and underscored that any delay in decisions during this war leads to the loss of human lives, underlining the urgency of the situation.

The State Emergency Service reported that 50 rescuers and 9 units of equipment were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of Russian shelling.

On 30 June, the search and rescue operations following the attack were completed, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Throughout the last day, Russians attacked 13 settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast 381 times, according to Fedorov.

Related: