Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The number of injured after Russian attack on Vilniansk rises to 31, day of mourning declared for 7 killed

In response to the Russian attack on Vilniansk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the urgent need for partners to provide additional modern air defense systems to protect Ukrainian cities.
byVira Kravchuk
30/06/2024
2 minute read
Aftermath of Russian attack on Vilniansk on 29 June.
Aftermath of Russian attack on Vilniansk on 29 June. Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The number of injured after Russian attack on Vilniansk rises to 31, day of mourning declared for 7 killed

The number of victims rose to 31, including eight children, after the Russian shelling of the city of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 29 June. The previous number of wounded was 20. 

Ivan Fedorov, the Governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, declared 30 June as a day of mourning for those killed in the attack on Vilniansk.

“Unspeakable pain. Condolences to the families of the victims. The world must stop the terrorists,” Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

On 29 June at 5:40 p.m., Russian troops struck the central part of Vilniansk, causing fires in several vehicles and buildings, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The Russian attack claimed the lives of seven people, including two children and damaged residential buildings, shops, public buildings, critical infrastructure, and vehicles.

In a statement addressing the Russian attack on Vilniansk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for more modern air defense systems in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to all partners providing assistance and underscored that any delay in decisions during this war leads to the loss of human lives, underlining the urgency of the situation.

The State Emergency Service reported that 50 rescuers and 9 units of equipment were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of Russian shelling.

On 30 June, the search and rescue operations following the attack were completed, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Throughout the last day, Russians attacked 13 settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast 381 times, according to Fedorov.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts