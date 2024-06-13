Eng
Esp

Ukraine strikes Russia’s newest field communications station for first time

Ukraine’s military hit the mobile digital relay station, which enhances troop coordination, after detecting it in an operational area.
byMaria Tril
13/06/2024
1 minute read
russian communication station june 13 2024
Russian digital radio relay station R-416GM.
Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces have, for the first time in the war, struck Russia’s newest communication station, R-416GM, the Special Operations Command reported on Facebook.

“As a result of the strike, communication was disrupted between the command post and the units of the Russian occupying forces,” the Command said on the morning of 13 June

Operators of the 3rd Special Operations Regiment detected the digital radio relay station while working in one of the operational areas. According to the military, they hit the target with one of the latest developments that has entered service.

The Russian troops began using the R-416GM in 2018. The mobile station is designed to increase the efficiency of radio relay communication units in field conditions.

“The complex allows significantly expanding the horizon of visibility of objects, increasing the efficiency of command and staff work of troops,” the Special Operations Command reports.

The Special Operations Forces reported that, on 21 May, it hit four Russian Buk air defense systems in three weeks. The special operations troops hit a Russian T-90 tank earlier.

