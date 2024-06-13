Russians lose state-of-the-art R-416GM to Ukraine’s special forces (video)

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) report achieving a significant first in the ongoing war by successfully targeting Russia’s latest R-416GM digital radio relay communications station, using a kamikaze drone.

Operating in one of the operational areas, operators from the 3rd SOF Regiment identified the Russian R-416GM station, according to SOF. This mobile station, which entered Russian service in 2018, is designed to enhance the effectiveness of radio relay communications units in field conditions.

Utilizing one of the “latest acquisitions” put into service by the SOF, the Ukrainians delivered a precise strike on the enemy target, resulting in the hit on the R-416GM. This strike has effectively disrupted communication between the Russian command point and its units on the ground.

It is noteworthy that this is the first instance of an R-416GM station being struck by Ukrainian forces since the all-out war began. The loss of this advanced communications system deals a blow to Russia’s ability to coordinate its forces effectively in the field.

Russian sources claim that the R-416GM radio relay station operates within field jam-resistant, line-of-sight radio relay lines with packet switching, designed for continuous use in special-purpose communication networks at strategic and operational levels. It supports duplex communication in the 5.6 to 6.2 GHz and 7.9 to 8.4 GHz bands over distances up to 40 km in moderately rugged terrain, and is optimized to enhance the efficiency of command and control elements in field conditions.

