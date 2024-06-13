Eng
Russian losses in Kharkiv Oblast reach astronomical levels amid renewed offensive, says NATO Official

On 10 May, Russia opened a new front in Ukraine but made no significant gains since then.
byOlena Mukhina
13/06/2024
2 minute read
Russia Kharkiv Oblast incursion Vovchansk
A fighter of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) during street battles in Vovchansk on 15 May 2024. Screenshot from video shared by GRU
Russian casualties in northern Kharkiv Oblast have surged to an astronomical level during a renewed offensive that began on May 10, according to a senior NATO official cited by ArmyInform.

A month ago, Russian troops opened a new front in Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast. Retrieved military plans suggested that invaders planned to partially encircle Kharkiv to repeatedly shell the city.

The Economist: Russians planned to encircle Kharkiv and repeatedly shell it during renewed attack

“I must say that Russia has paid a horrific price for the offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. The number of casualties likely exceeded over 1,000 per day in May. It is a quite astronomical number,”  said the official.

The official noted that since the start of the offensive, the Russians have taken control of several villages in Kharkiv Oblast, primarily in two border districts, but ultimately made no significant gains. Still, Moscow troops continue to attack the city of Vovchansk.

“The Russians also likely continue to control the village of Burovatka southwest of Vovchansk, where they are trying to cross the Siverskyi Donets River,”  he added.

The NATO official emphasized that the Russians have failed to create the buffer zone in Kharkiv Oblast that Putin had declared.

“This front has likely stabilized, with partial Russian territorial control. Therefore, Russia’s advantages in this direction will ultimately be limited,”  he added.

Calculations indicate that Russian forces lost over 30,000 soldiers on the front, reaching a record in casualties since February 2022.

