Russian casualties in northern Kharkiv Oblast have surged to an astronomical level during a renewed offensive that began on May 10, according to a senior NATO official cited by ArmyInform.

A month ago, Russian troops opened a new front in Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast. Retrieved military plans suggested that invaders planned to partially encircle Kharkiv to repeatedly shell the city.

“I must say that Russia has paid a horrific price for the offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. The number of casualties likely exceeded over 1,000 per day in May. It is a quite astronomical number,” said the official.

The official noted that since the start of the offensive, the Russians have taken control of several villages in Kharkiv Oblast, primarily in two border districts, but ultimately made no significant gains. Still, Moscow troops continue to attack the city of Vovchansk.

“The Russians also likely continue to control the village of Burovatka southwest of Vovchansk, where they are trying to cross the Siverskyi Donets River,” he added.

The NATO official emphasized that the Russians have failed to create the buffer zone in Kharkiv Oblast that Putin had declared.

“This front has likely stabilized, with partial Russian territorial control. Therefore, Russia’s advantages in this direction will ultimately be limited,” he added.

Calculations indicate that Russian forces lost over 30,000 soldiers on the front, reaching a record in casualties since February 2022.

Read more: