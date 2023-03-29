Croatia to complete transfer of Mi-8 helicopters to Ukraine “in near future,” defense minister hopes

Mi-8 helicopter in Croatia. February 2023. Photo credits: Jutarnji list

Croatia is going to complete the transfer of helicopters to Ukraine “in the near future,” Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banožić hopes. He said it in Odesa during a joint briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, on 29 March.

Banožić didn’t give more details on the helicopters, but previously, Croatian media reported that the country was about to finish preparations for transferring 14 Mi-8 transport helicopters. The Mi-8 is a Soviet-designed medium multi-purpose helicopter with two main variants: a transport helicopter and an armed gunship.

According to the minister, Croatia has been supporting Ukraine’s fight for freedom since the very beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, and will continue to do so for as long as it is necessary.

“From the very beginning, the Croatian government has been supporting Ukraine financially, technically and materially, providing political support. And one of the steps of such political support is the decisions that are currently being considered by our government. And one of the points of such decisions is helicopters, I hope that in the near future, we will be able to complete the transfer,” Banožić said.

