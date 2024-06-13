Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Nine Ukrainian tech startups to receive $ 100,000 from Google

The grant funds will help tech companies scale up and lay the foundation for post-war recovery in Ukraine,
byOlena Mukhina
13/06/2024
2 minute read
attack drone unit Ukraine 128 brigade
Soldiers of the attack drone unit of the 128th Mountain assault brigade at work. Often, they will repurpose Russian trophy drones to be used against Russian troops. Photo: 128th Mountain Assault Brigade
Nine Ukrainian tech startups to receive $ 100,000 from Google

The Google Support Fund has selected nine Ukrainian tech startups to receive $100,000 each for development and scaling, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.

This initiative supports the development of Ukraine’s startups amid Russia’s war. The grants will help tech companies scale up and lay the foundation for post-war recovery in Ukraine.

The program’s total funding is $10 million. Several projects have been selected, including Ailand Systems, which develops autonomous drones for mine detection; BasaIT, a platform for finding employees for tech companies; and Carbominer, a technology for capturing carbon dioxide from the air.

In addition to the financial support, Google is providing mentorship and the possibility of receiving an additional $350,000 in Google Cloud credits. During the selection process, companies that actively use artificial intelligence were given priority.

The ministry highlighted that applications for the second phase of the Google program are being accepted until 30 July.

Earlier, representatives from leading global companies and business associations from the US, Canada, the UK, Norway, and EU countries interested in investing in the Ukrainian economy have established a Business Advisory Council.

McDonald’s, Siemens Energy, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Lloyd’s of London, Genesis, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Egis, Confindustria, VNO-NCW, the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers, and Business Sweden are among them. The Business Advisory Council will facilitate the implementation of specific investment projects.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts