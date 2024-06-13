Nine Ukrainian tech startups to receive $ 100,000 from Google

The Google Support Fund has selected nine Ukrainian tech startups to receive $100,000 each for development and scaling, according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.

This initiative supports the development of Ukraine’s startups amid Russia’s war. The grants will help tech companies scale up and lay the foundation for post-war recovery in Ukraine.

The program’s total funding is $10 million. Several projects have been selected, including Ailand Systems, which develops autonomous drones for mine detection; BasaIT, a platform for finding employees for tech companies; and Carbominer, a technology for capturing carbon dioxide from the air.

In addition to the financial support, Google is providing mentorship and the possibility of receiving an additional $350,000 in Google Cloud credits. During the selection process, companies that actively use artificial intelligence were given priority.

The ministry highlighted that applications for the second phase of the Google program are being accepted until 30 July.

Earlier, representatives from leading global companies and business associations from the US, Canada, the UK, Norway, and EU countries interested in investing in the Ukrainian economy have established a Business Advisory Council.

McDonald’s, Siemens Energy, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Lloyd’s of London, Genesis, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Egis, Confindustria, VNO-NCW, the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers, and Business Sweden are among them. The Business Advisory Council will facilitate the implementation of specific investment projects.

