Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine revokes exception for dual citizens to leave

Ukraine’s government has barred all male of military age with dual US-Ukraine nationals citizenship from traveling out.
byMaria Tril
05/06/2024
1 minute read
us embassy in Ukraine
The US Embassy in Kyiv. Credit: Illustrative photo
Ukraine revokes exception for dual citizens to leave

The US Embassy in Ukraine has informed its citizens that starting 1 June, Ukraine has revoked the “residence abroad” exception, which previously allowed some Ukrainians aged 18 to 60 to leave the country.

The US Embassy reported that after this change, American-Ukrainian dual nationals, including those residing in the United States, may no longer be able to depart the country.

Ukrainian legislation does not recognize dual citizenship.

“Thus, while in Ukraine, American-Ukrainian dual nationals are considered solely Ukrainian citizens, and are subject to the rights and obligations of Ukrainian citizens,” according to the Embassy’s statement.

Due to the martial law in Ukraine, men aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The Embassy reported that previously, individuals with American-Ukrainian dual citizenship in this age group could enter Ukraine and then depart if they deregistered their Ukrainian residence and registered a US residence. “This exception has been revoked as of 1 June,” the Embassy informs.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!