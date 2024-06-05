Ukraine revokes exception for dual citizens to leave

The US Embassy in Ukraine has informed its citizens that starting 1 June, Ukraine has revoked the “residence abroad” exception, which previously allowed some Ukrainians aged 18 to 60 to leave the country.

The US Embassy reported that after this change, American-Ukrainian dual nationals, including those residing in the United States, may no longer be able to depart the country.

Ukrainian legislation does not recognize dual citizenship.

“Thus, while in Ukraine, American-Ukrainian dual nationals are considered solely Ukrainian citizens, and are subject to the rights and obligations of Ukrainian citizens,” according to the Embassy’s statement.

Due to the martial law in Ukraine, men aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving the country.

The Embassy reported that previously, individuals with American-Ukrainian dual citizenship in this age group could enter Ukraine and then depart if they deregistered their Ukrainian residence and registered a US residence. “This exception has been revoked as of 1 June,” the Embassy informs.

Read also: