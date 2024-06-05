Iceland to contribute additional $ 725K to Energy Support Fund for Ukraine

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy reported that Iceland is making another contribution of 667,000 euros (around $725,000) to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

According to the ministry, this is the country’s second contribution. Previously, Iceland had transferred over 2 million euros ($2,2 mn) to the Fund. According to the report, “the total contribution of this partner country has now grown to 2.72 million euros ($2,96 mn)”

Addressing the Fund’s significance, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said, “The Energy Support Fund is an effective instrument that allows us [Ukraine -ed.] to purchase the necessary equipment for repairs and restoration of facilities damaged by Russian attacks.”

The Energy Support Fund for Ukraine was established in spring 2022 on the joint initiative of Minister Halushchenko and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, the report states.

Over the past few weeks, Australia, the United Kingdom, Austria, Sweden, and Denmark have contributed funds or declared intentions to contribute to the Fund. According to the ministry’s report, the total sum of contributions now stands at over 494 million euros ($ 537 mn).

After several massive Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy system, Ukrenergo was forced to introduce controlled emergency power outages in all regions of Ukraine. The company introduced emergency outages on 14 May and outage schedules, setting consumption limits for all regions on 16 May.

