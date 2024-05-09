Russia’s Shahed explosive drones hit community center in south as Ukraine downs 17/20 Shaheds

Overnight on 9 May, Russia’s Shahed 136/131 one-way attack drone damaged a former “house of culture” (community center) in Pervomaiske village, Mykolaiv district, with no injuries reported; the Russian army also attacked coastal communities in the region during the previous day, according to the Mykolaiv regional military administration’s morning report.

Russia launches Shahed drone attacks against Ukraine nearly every night for several months. Shahed-series drones were developed in Iran. Russia localized their production and is now using both Iranian and domestically produced Shaheds.

“The drone strike partially destroyed a two-story building of a former house of culture in the Pervomaiske community of the Mykolaiv district, causing a fire. The fire was extinguished over an area of 200 km². Preliminary information indicates there were no casualties,” Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported.

Ukraine’s Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk says during the night, the Russian forces launched 20 Shahed-131/136 drones from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, targeting mainland Ukraine, but Ukrainian Air Force and mobile defense units intercepted and destroyed 17 of these in Odesa Oblast.

