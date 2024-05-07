Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine to present 15 startups at investment summit in the US

From revolutionizing livestock management with real-time health monitoring to transforming the art world with blockchain-based digital asset monetization, these startups are at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, reshaping industries from agriculture to digital media.
byOrysia Hrudka
07/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine to present 15 startups at investment summit in the US

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has unveiled the names of 15 technological startups that will represent Ukraine at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in the United States this June.

Increasing presence of Ukrainian startups and technologies at events like the SelectUSA Investment Summit underscores dynamic development of Ukraine’s economy, especially its IT sector, and burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“This is the largest American investment event, scheduled to take place from June 23rd to 26th in Washington. Traditionally, the summit will be attended by a Ukrainian delegation. This time, Ukraine will be represented by 15 technological startups,” according to a statement from the Ministry.

Among the startups included in the Ukrainian delegation are: Metatable.ai, HowCow, SmartZavod, Getpin, ECOFACTOR, Deus Robotics, Mark, PLATMA, EducateMe, V-Art, VRNET.IO, Zibra AI, PROFEED, Almexoft, and efarm.pro. Overall, Ukraine will showcase projects from various sectors at the summit.

  1. Metatable.ai: This platform significantly enhances the productivity of web and mobile developers by providing powerful tools.
  2. HowCow: A device and system that determine the best time for cows to mate and monitor their health issues.
  3. SmartZavod: A newly launched automated 3D printer that reduces laboratory costs for prototyping.
  4. Getpin: A tool that helps businesses increase sales by allowing clients to scan products and check out services.
  5. ECOFACTOR: Focuses on servicing electric vehicles and building charging infrastructure.
  6. Deus Robotics: A Ukrainian company creating robots for logistics and warehouse operations using modern technologies.
  7. Mark: Develops AI solutions for coordinating patient care between clinics, laboratories, and insurance companies.
  8. PLATMA: A platform that allows IT solutions to be developed efficiently without the need for specialized technical expertise.
  9. EducateMe: An educational platform providing corporate online academies that enable the creation and scaling of interactive courses.
  10. V-Art: Helps digital brands to license and monetize their digital assets using blockchain technology.
  11. VRNET.IO: Develops VR solutions for neurology applications.
  12. Zibra AI: A platform for creating 3D content using AI technologies.
  13. PROFEED: A system for managing global feed supplies and optimizing feed mills.
  14. Almexoft: Automates business processes and electronic document handling.
  15. efarm.pro: An agro-navigator that automates and digitizes the processes involved in processing agricultural lands.

Related:

Five Ukrainian war startups taking on Russia’s brute force
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here