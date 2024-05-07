Ukraine to present 15 startups at investment summit in the US

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has unveiled the names of 15 technological startups that will represent Ukraine at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in the United States this June.

Increasing presence of Ukrainian startups and technologies at events like the SelectUSA Investment Summit underscores dynamic development of Ukraine’s economy, especially its IT sector, and burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“This is the largest American investment event, scheduled to take place from June 23rd to 26th in Washington. Traditionally, the summit will be attended by a Ukrainian delegation. This time, Ukraine will be represented by 15 technological startups,” according to a statement from the Ministry.

Among the startups included in the Ukrainian delegation are: Metatable.ai, HowCow, SmartZavod, Getpin, ECOFACTOR, Deus Robotics, Mark, PLATMA, EducateMe, V-Art, VRNET.IO, Zibra AI, PROFEED, Almexoft, and efarm.pro. Overall, Ukraine will showcase projects from various sectors at the summit.

Metatable.ai: This platform significantly enhances the productivity of web and mobile developers by providing powerful tools. HowCow: A device and system that determine the best time for cows to mate and monitor their health issues. SmartZavod: A newly launched automated 3D printer that reduces laboratory costs for prototyping. Getpin: A tool that helps businesses increase sales by allowing clients to scan products and check out services. ECOFACTOR: Focuses on servicing electric vehicles and building charging infrastructure. Deus Robotics: A Ukrainian company creating robots for logistics and warehouse operations using modern technologies. Mark: Develops AI solutions for coordinating patient care between clinics, laboratories, and insurance companies. PLATMA: A platform that allows IT solutions to be developed efficiently without the need for specialized technical expertise. EducateMe: An educational platform providing corporate online academies that enable the creation and scaling of interactive courses. V-Art: Helps digital brands to license and monetize their digital assets using blockchain technology. VRNET.IO: Develops VR solutions for neurology applications. Zibra AI: A platform for creating 3D content using AI technologies. PROFEED: A system for managing global feed supplies and optimizing feed mills. Almexoft: Automates business processes and electronic document handling. efarm.pro: An agro-navigator that automates and digitizes the processes involved in processing agricultural lands.

