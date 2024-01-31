Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Latvian Defense Minister outlines steps to supply Ukraine with 1,000,000 artillery rounds

Latvian Defense Minister believes the EU can still supply Ukraine with 1 mn shells by providing more shells from own stocks, scaling up production, and procuring the shells in Europe and elsewhere.
byYuri Zoria
31/01/2024
2 minute read
Sweden to boost 155mm artillery ammo production for Ukraine
155mm artillery ammunition. Photo: mil.in.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Andris Sprūds, the Defense Minister of Latvia, outlined the ways how the EU can supply Ukraine with the promised 1,000,000 artillery shells.

In March 2023, the EU had committed to supplying 1 million artillery rounds to Ukraine over a 12-month period, yet the bloc is unlikely to meet the goal.

Giving his remarks before an informal meeting of EU Defence Ministers in Brussels on 31 January, Sprūds said:

“I think there are several tracks how we can do it. Of course, we should look actively what we can provide from our stocks, […] then in a long term perspective [we should] develop our industry, our industrial capacity, and of course also we should look for joint procurement including in Europe but also beyond Europe. So there are several ways how we can provide this one million [of shells for Ukraine]. I’m very optimistic and sure that in the near time we’ll be able to put together the one million. If not immediately by the end of March, […] but certainly in the near time in the coming months,” Andris Sprūds said.

Read also:

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrelll said the EU could still hit goal of 1 million artillery shells for Ukraine if it redirects its exports, as 40% of EU shells are exported to third countries.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton also believed that the EU can manage to meet the deadline:

“I believe we have to have a huge defense fund to help to accelerate, even probably in the amount of €100 billion,” he claimed.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts