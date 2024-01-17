Eng
Esp

Ukraine’s intel: Rebel forces in Russia torch relay boxes, paralyze trains

Train traffic in central Russia was paralyzed due to recent arson attacks on relay boxes by Russian resistance forces.
byAlya Shandra
17/01/2024
attack on railway russia partisans
Screenshot from a video of the alleged attacks shared by HUR
Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) reported that resistance forces inside Russia have once again set fire to several relay boxes, disrupting rail transport.

Partisan operations inside Russia and occupied Ukrainian territories frequently target the railway, as it is key to the Russian war effort.

“Unknown opponents of Putin’s regime have again burned down several relay boxes on railways and other logistic facilities used by the occupying terrorist troops,” the intelligence agency wrote while sharing a video of the alleged attacks without specifying their date. Euromaidan Press was unable to find additional confirmation of the attacks.

The events captured on video took place near the cities of Saratov, Yaroslavl, and Dzerzhinsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, according to the agency.

As a result of the arsons, traffic on the indicated railway sections in central Russia was paralyzed, the report stated.

A similar incident took place on 30 November, when two key railway relay boxes near Moscow were set ablaze, also paralyzing train movement, HUR informed.

The same day, a larger-scale operation took place in Russia’s Far East, when a two-step operation attributed to Ukraine’s Security Service disabled one of China’s two railway routes to Russia. 

Attacks on railroads are a staple of the activities of Ukraine’s resistance movement Atesh, which includes a network of agents on Russian territory.

Related: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
