Ukraine’s intel: Rebel forces in Russia torch relay boxes, paralyze trains

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) reported that resistance forces inside Russia have once again set fire to several relay boxes, disrupting rail transport.

Partisan operations inside Russia and occupied Ukrainian territories frequently target the railway, as it is key to the Russian war effort.

“Unknown opponents of Putin’s regime have again burned down several relay boxes on railways and other logistic facilities used by the occupying terrorist troops,” the intelligence agency wrote while sharing a video of the alleged attacks without specifying their date. Euromaidan Press was unable to find additional confirmation of the attacks.

The events captured on video took place near the cities of Saratov, Yaroslavl, and Dzerzhinsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, according to the agency.

As a result of the arsons, traffic on the indicated railway sections in central Russia was paralyzed, the report stated.

A similar incident took place on 30 November, when two key railway relay boxes near Moscow were set ablaze, also paralyzing train movement, HUR informed.

The same day, a larger-scale operation took place in Russia’s Far East, when a two-step operation attributed to Ukraine’s Security Service disabled one of China’s two railway routes to Russia.

Attacks on railroads are a staple of the activities of Ukraine’s resistance movement Atesh, which includes a network of agents on Russian territory.

