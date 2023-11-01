Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian bombs hit kindergarten in southern Ukraine

In a harrowing assault, the Russian Air Force bombed a kindergarten in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, with no immediate reports of casualties.
bySerge Havrylets
01/11/2023
1 minute read
kindergarten
A Ukrainian kindergaten destroyed by a Russian glide bomb in the Kherson Oblast. Credit: Oleksandr Prokudin.
On 1 November, the Russian Air Force dropped two glide bombs on a kindergarten in southern Ukraine, according to the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

“Today, the occupiers [Russian troops – ed.] dropped two bombs on the institution where children were once brought up,” Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to Prokudin, the Russians attacked a kindergarten in one of the settlements of Beryslav district (Kherson Oblast). There is no information about casualties yet.

The Russian army continues its daily attacks on residential areas of Ukrainian frontline towns.

“Our generation has no right to be tired.” Ukrainians come of age in war

On 1 November, Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least one civilian and injured 15 others, according to regional administrations and other Ukrainian official sources. Kherson Oblast and Dnipropetrovsk’s Nikopol saw most of today’s casualties. Yesterday’s Russian shelling and air attacks resulted in at least two civilian deaths and 14 injuries.

