Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukrenergo: Russia damaged 70 major energy facilities in Ukraine

“No country in the world has faced this kind of attacks, these kinds of threats,” he said, adding that Ukrenergo had to devise solutions “on the fly,” Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo, said.
byIryna Voichuk
28/10/2023
1 minute read
Rescuers eliminate the consequences of a Russian attack on an energy infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast on 15 November, 2022. Credit: Ukraine’s SES
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russia struck about 70 major energy facilities across Ukraine during attacks last fall and winter, the head of Ukraine’s national power grid operator said in an interview with Voice of America.

“If we count large ones, then it’s about, I think, 70,” Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of Ukrenergo, said. Along with hundreds or thousands of smaller power substations damaged, overall nearly half the country’s energy system has been hit, he said.

“It was a global campaign and the scale of damage was global,” Kudrytskyi told VOA. He confirmed that every major power plant in Ukraine, including all hydroelectric and thermal stations in government-held territory, suffered serious damage from Russian missile, drone and artillery strikes.

Ukrenergo prepares for “any possible scenario” as Russian missile attack damages energy facilities

No country in the world has faced this kind of attacks, these kinds of threats,” he said, adding that Ukrenergo had to devise solutions “on the fly.”

Kudrytskyi predicted Ukraine may be able to avoid nationwide blackouts this winter, barring new large-scale Russian attacks. But he said the country will still need electricity imports from Europe to back up its grid.

Ukraine managed to avert a total grid collapse after early attacks thanks to emergency repairs and adaptable operations, despite widespread expectations of energy system failure, he told VOA.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts