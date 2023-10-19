Ukraine mulls 57,000-tonne grain aid for Nigeria and Sudan as humanitarian gesture

Ukraine’s Agrarian Ministry says it discusses the potential shipment of 57,000 tonnes of grain to Nigeria and Sudan through the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program, following a meeting with a World Food Programme (WFP) official.

The Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry made a relevant statement in the wake of a meeting between Ukrainian Agrarian Minister Markiyan Dmytrasevych and WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau, according to Ukrinform.

The proposal consists of two maritime shipments, one of 25,000 tonnes headed for Nigeria and another of 32,000 tonnes for Sudan. The officials also considered the possibility of delivering Ukraine’s humanitarian grain shipment to Somalia.

The “Grain from Ukraine” food aid initiative was launched by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to facilitate partner states in acquiring Ukrainian-sourced grain and ensure its delivery to nations grappling with humanitarian challenges. This endeavor collaborates closely with the UN World Food Programme.

