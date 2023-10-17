Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

US to allocate nearly $700 mn for Ukraine’s transport, logistic modernization

According to Minister Kubrakov, the upgrades will “improve logistics and increase export capacity” as Ukraine seeks to boost economic activity amid Russia’s invasion.
byIryna Voichuk
17/10/2023
1 minute read
Penny Pritzker and Oleksandr Kubrakov. Credit: Oleksandr Kubrakov/Facebook
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The United States will pledge nearly $700 million to help upgrade Ukraine’s logistic and transport infrastructure, Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced on 17 October.

The funds will go towards modernizing and increasing capacity at Ukraine’s ports, railways, and border crossings. According to Minister Kubrakov, the upgrades will “improve logistics and increase export capacity” as Ukraine seeks to boost economic activity amid Russia’s invasion.

Zelenskyy confirms use of ATACMS missiles by Ukraine’s forces

Kubrakov made the announcement after meeting with US Special Representative for Ukraine Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, who is visiting Kyiv this week.

The minister stated that transparent and accountable use of US assistance will help attract additional private sector investment for Ukraine’s massive reconstruction needs. “I am confident that accountability and transparency of processes will motivate the private sector to participate in large-scale reconstruction efforts,” Kubrakov said.

The $700 million is part of over $13 billion in economic, humanitarian, and security aid the US has committed to Ukraine this year. Improving Ukraine’s logistics infrastructure is vital for increasing exports and boosting Ukraine’s post-war economic recovery.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts