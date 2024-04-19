“Within days” – Pentagon set to quickly send Ukraine arms after US Congress approval

The Pentagon is ready to rapidly send a military aid package to Ukraine once Congress approves it, said spokesperson Pat Ryder.

The foreign aid package has been stalled since last fall due largely to opposition from the far-right Republicans in the US Congress, suspending military assistance that Kyiv badly needs to fight Russia.

"We can move within days," 🇺🇸 Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said when asked how quickly the US can send military aid to Ukraine once 🇺🇸 Congress approves it. pic.twitter.com/AlHOUU3m1l — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 19, 2024

“We have a very robust logistics network, which enables us to move materiel very quickly as we have done in the past, we can move within days. The security assistance package could include important things like air defense and artillery capabilities,” said Ryder during the briefing.

Politico also reported the pending package will contain artillery and air defense assets, though unnamed officials said details are still being finalized by the Defense Department for swift bureaucratic approval after congressional passage and presidential signing.

Much US weaponry is pre-positioned in Europe for immediate Ukraine shipment, with some deliveries possible within days and others taking weeks.

The House is set to vote Saturday on four bills allocating $95 billion to assist Ukraine, Israel, and Pacific partners. The Senate must then clear the aid package before Biden can sign it.

Of the nearly $61 billion for Ukraine, about $48 billion would fund the Pentagon’s efforts to arm Kyiv, replenish weapons, and cover military operations in Europe.

On voting day, House members will consider all amendments that passed the procedural committee and vote on each bill individually.

Read more: