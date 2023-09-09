Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Financial Times: UK’s BAE Systems will start building artillery spare parts in Ukraine within “months”

This first step can potentially lead to the beginning of the production of artillery systems and other advanced weapons in Ukraine by the UK defense contractor. BAE Systems will begin by using Ukrainian industrial facilities to make spare parts for BAE’s 105mm artillery — a similar strategy to German Rheinmetall, which announced in August it will start production in Ukraine.
byBohdan Ben
09/09/2023
Ukrainian gunner shelling towards Russian positions with the US-supplied M777 howitzer. Screenshot: Video/ Reporting from Ukraine
BAE Systems announced last week that it had set up a legal entity in Ukraine and was exploring potential local partners after a meeting between chief executive Charles Woodburn and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Financial Times reported.

Ukraine had historically built Soviet-era equipment but wanted to “move that towards making Nato-standard equipment,” Woodburn said at a Royal United Services Institute event on Thursday.

BAE Systems produces a large part of the equipment supplied by Western allies for Ukraine, including the M109 self-propelled howitzers and the M777 artillery.

As was reported earlier, Rheinmetall’s CEO said they will begin maintaining Leopard tanks in Ukraine. Also, Ukraine and Sweden decided to launch cooperation on CV-90 servicing and production after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Sweden. Ukraine has concluded numerous agreements on strategic partnerships between Ukraine’s defense contractor, Ukroboronprom, and Western manufacturers.

