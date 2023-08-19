Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Rheinmetall to begin maintaining Ukrainian tanks in August 2023, says CEO

byOlena Mukhina
19/08/2023
Ukrainian soldiers learn to fire a British Army AS90, a 155mm mobile artillery system, as part of their training in the UK. Photo: NATO
Rheinmetall, Germany’s biggest arms maker, will start maintaining tanks in Ukraine in August, CEO Armin Papperger told in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Papperger said that the first 12 Ukrainian employees of the factory, which will be located in the western part of the country, are undergoing tank servicing training in Germany.

In addition, Rheinmetall plans to start tank production in Ukraine as quickly as possible, according to the company’s CEO.

Earlier, the company said it hoped to open a $218 million battle tank factory on Ukrainian soil, capable of producing about 400 tanks a year.

Papperger said that factory workers would build and repair Rheinmetall’s Fuchs armored personnel carrier — named after the German word for fox — under license in the facility, as per CNN.

