Ukraine uncovers new gas field with potential of billions of cubic meters

“Naftogaz Ukraine,” the largest company in Ukraine by its share of GDP and a leading entity within the country’s fuel and energy complex, which includes the subsidiary “Ukrgazvydobuvannya,” has unveiled the discovery of a new gas field, estimated to hold reserves of billions of cubic meters of natural gas.

The exploration of this gas field was initiated from the ground up, involving drilling to a depth of nearly 4,000 meters. Preliminary geological findings suggest that the untapped reserves within this newfound field might potentially amount to an impressive 1 billion cubic meters of gas.

Officials confirm that “Ukrgazvydobuvannya” is poised to extend its geological exploration endeavors within this promising site and has outlined plans for the drilling of fresh wells.

This revelation follows a series of advancements in hydrocarbon exploration throughout the year, demonstrating Ukraine’s ongoing commitment to securing energy resources.

In a recent development, the Naftogaz Group marked a notable milestone by operationalizing two high-yield wells, jointly contributing an impressive daily yield of over 430,000 cubic meters of natural gas.