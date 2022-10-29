Thousands of Czechs protested on 28 October, demanding the centre-right government step down to allow an early election and calling for talks with Russia on gas supplies ahead of winter, Reuters reported.

This was the third protest organized by the “Czech Republic First!” movement, such opposes the European Union and NATO, and wants Czechia to be neutral. It united far-right political movements, fringe groups and the Communist party.

Police estimated the crowd in the lower tens of thosands, but smaller than the previous protests of 3 and 28 September, which had gathered 70,000 – 100,000 people.

‼️✊🇨🇿 Mass protests against anti-Russian sanctions are taking place in Prague,the standard of living is aggravating because of the sanctions Residents accuse the political leadership of aggravating the energy crisis and demand the resignation of the country's prime minister pic.twitter.com/L6ZCskHpRE — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) October 28, 2022

At the first demonstration in early September, the Czech First initiative published its demands and repeated them on Friday. Among other things, they demand to conclude gas contracts directly with Russia, withdraw from NATO and the European Union, the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as an end to the “planned dilution of the nation by Ukrainian refugees.”

The initiative also demands to stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

On November 17, supporters of the initiative want to hold a protest in front of the Czech television office.

Tags: Czech Republic, Gas, Russia