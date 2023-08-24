Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia attacks Ukraine’s Dnipro city with missiles, wounding seven civilians

byOrysia Hrudka
24/08/2023
Consequences of the attack. Photo via Serhiy Lysak
Powerful explosions occurred in Ukraine’s city of Dnipro at night on 24 August.

According to the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Serhiy Lysak, Ukraine’s air defense downed one Russian missile, but others hit the city. The strike destroyed an object of transport infrastructure and damaged more than ten other buildings, including a bank, a gas station, a hotel, an agricultural company, furniture production, administrative building and several shops.

Seven people were injured — three men and four women, aged between 32 and 55.

The strike also destroyed three buses and several cars, contact trolleybus network, water and gas pipelines.

