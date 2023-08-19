Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainian pilots already begun training on Gripen jets, Zelenskyy said after meeting Swedish PM – Reuters

byOlena Mukhina
19/08/2023
1 minute read
Ukraine has begun discussing with Sweden the possibility of receiving Gripen jets, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after meeting Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Reuters informed.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian pilots had already begun training on the planes.

The talks about obtaining Gripen jets followed approval from the United States for Denmark and the Netherlands to send F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s visit is his first to Sweden since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

“Today we discussed in detail the future steps regarding the possibility of opening the subject of receiving Swedish Gripens,” Zelenskyy said at a joint news briefing with Kristersson. He added that the topic would be central to his meetings with other Swedish officials.

In June, the Swedish government said it would give Ukrainian pilots the opportunity to test its Saab-made Gripen fighter jet.

Kristersson made no mention of Gripens in his remarks, but condemned a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv that killed seven people.

“It only reinforces the need for us to stand with you in all your struggles,” Kristersson said.

Ukraine and Sweden also signed an agreement that will see Ukraine begin production of Sweden’s CV90 combat vehicle.

