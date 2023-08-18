Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Drone attack hits building in central Moscow

byOlena Mukhina
18/08/2023
1 minute read
Source: Baza
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On the night of 18 August, an explosion was heard in Moscow which according to Russian officials was caused by Ukraine’s drone attack on a building in Moscow.

The blast was heard across the city and local residents saw smoke coming from the towers of a business district in Moscow.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defense units shot down the drone with its debris falling on the city’s Expo Center, the large exhibition space used for conferences located less than 5 km from the Kremlin.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, after activating the city’s air defense systems, the drone “changed its flight path”, falling on a non-residential building on the Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment.

Later, TASS, the Russian propaganda media outlet reported that one of the outer walls of the center had partially collapsed in the attack that affected an area of 30 sq m.

Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport was closed following the incident.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts