Ukraine gov’t: over 20,000 Russia-mobilized Horlivka residents died in all-out war

According to the Ukrainian Government-run website National Resistance Center’s data, more than 20,000 Horlivka residents mobilized by Russia to fight against Ukraine are known to have died in the course of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Horlivka, one of the largest cities in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, has been occupied since 2014.
“The occupiers are preparing for a new wave of mobilization on the [temporarily occupied territories] to make up for the losses, and are already forming lists of men. In particular, the mobilization plan was presented to the Russian Gauleiter (quisling ruler, – Ed.) of Horlivka,” NRC wrote.
The Center says that in response to Russia’s request to prepare a new mobilization wave, the occupation authorities of Horlivka complained that social tension is growing in the city, “since more than 20,000 residents of the city, who were forcibly mobilized in 2022, have died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.”
