Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine gov’t: over 20,000 Russia-mobilized Horlivka residents died in all-out war

More than 20,000 residents of Russian occupied Horlivka mobilized to fight against Ukraine have been killed in actions since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to the Ukrainian Government’s data.
byYuri Zoria
17/08/2023
1 minute read
Russia's disposable soldiers from occupied territories
Donbas residents forcibly conscripted by Russia to fight against Ukraine allegedly in the area of Buhas, Donetsk Oblast. Spring 2022. Note the lack of bulletproof vests and Soviet-era helmets. Source.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



According to the Ukrainian Government-run website National Resistance Center’s data, more than 20,000 Horlivka residents mobilized by Russia to fight against Ukraine are known to have died in the course of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Horlivka, one of the largest cities in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, has been occupied since 2014.

“The occupiers are preparing for a new wave of mobilization on the [temporarily occupied territories] to make up for the losses, and are already forming lists of men. In particular, the mobilization plan was presented to the Russian Gauleiter (quisling ruler, – Ed.) of Horlivka,” NRC wrote.

The Center says that in response to Russia’s request to prepare a new mobilization wave, the occupation authorities of Horlivka complained that social tension is growing in the city, “since more than 20,000 residents of the city, who were forcibly mobilized in 2022, have died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.”

Intel: Russia forcibly conscripts up to 60,000 in occupied Ukraine

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts