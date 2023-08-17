Czechia plans to supply Ukraine with Mi-24 combat helicopters, defense minister says

Prague plans to send Mi-24 combat helicopters to Ukraine, Czech Minister of Defence Jana Černochová has announced, according to CeskaTelevize.

According to the minister, Czechia will soon receive new helicopters from the US, while the old Soviet-made Mi-24 helicopters will be transferred to the Ukrainian Army.

“Although we are saying a symbolic goodbye to them today, their story is far from over. I believe we all suspect that they can still be used where there is currently a demand for defense equipment. Our assistance has been and will continue to be directed there for many months,” adds Černochová.

She hasn’t disclosed the number of Mi-24 helicopters that will be reportedly sent to Ukraine but has noted that all helicopters are in good condition.