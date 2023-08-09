Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia residential area claims three lives

byOrysia Hrudka
09/08/2023
Source: video of the attack shared by Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russian military forces have launched an attack on a residential district in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives.

From 19:40 to 20:25, air raid alarms were activated in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Simultaneously, Yuriy Malashko, Head of Zaporizhzhia State Administration, reported instances of “strikes hitting a civilian infrastructure target.”

Subsequently, President Zelenskyy confirmed the distressing news of three fatalities.

“Zaporizhzhia. Another attack by Russian terrorists. As of now, three people have been reported dead. My condolences to the families! The rescue operation is underway. All victims will be provided with the necessary assistance. And this war crime of Russia will certainly face its sentence. And the response to Russian terrorists will be on the frontline – thanks to our heroic warriors,” Zelenskyy wrote.

