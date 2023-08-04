Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine returns bodies of 44 fallen soldiers

byOlena Mukhina
04/08/2023
Ukrainian soldiers learn to fire a British Army AS90, a 155mm mobile artillery system, as part of their training in the UK. Photo: NATO
On 4 August, Ukraine returned the bodies of 44 fallen defenders of Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories, said Oleh Kotenko, Ukraine’s Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.

“Today, the bodies of 44 defenders have been returned to their families,” he said.

The commissioner added that the process of returning the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers was taking place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention.

Earlier, 106 Ukrainian defenders were released from Russian captivity. The soldiers had fought in the Bakhmut direction and prevented Russian troops from advancing further into Ukraine’s east, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak informed.

106 more Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity

