106 more Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity

8 Ukrainian officers and 98 soldiers were released from Russian captivity. They fought in the Bakhmut direction and prevented Russian troops from advancing further into Ukraine’s east, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak informed.

“Each of them is a hero of our state. Among those who are being returned from captivity, many were considered missing. The relatives of these people went through a difficult period.The coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war, our entire team fulfills the President’s task to return everyone home as soon as possible,” Yermak wrote.



68 out of 106 released POWs were considered missing, Ukraine’s Intelligence added. Previously, Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined the task of returning home Ukraine’s POWs as one of the key ones.



More than 2100 Ukrainian POWs have already returned home after POWs’ exchanges with Russia, Ukrainian ombudsman for human rights Dmytro Lubinets said.