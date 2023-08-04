Frontline report: Russia suffers heavy losses in suicidal counterattacks on southern front

Day 526.

Today there are a lot of updates from the Velyka Novosilka direction. Here, after Ukrainians conducted a successful offensive operation and established control over Staromaiorske, Russian forces in Urozhaine appeared in the operational encirclement, and Russian analysts concluded that the front line was bound to collapse within days unless Russian forces took drastic measures to turn the situation in their favor.

Very soon, Ukrainians started launching attacks on Urozhaine itself. Russian sources reported that all attacks were repelled, while Ukrainian sources reported that Russians were pushed out of half of the settlement with fire. And it looks like it’s true because Russian forces launched a desperate counterattack on Staromaiorske.

The goal of the Russian assault units was to push Ukrainians north to alleviate the pressure on Urozhaine and allow them to improve the supplies, at least for a short period of time. Ukrainian marines from the 35th Marine Brigade reported that the first Russian attack from the south was stopped on the outskirts, Russian forces got almost cut off, which is why they immediately fled.

The second attack came from Urozhaine. Russian forces forded the river and tried to enter the village, but the attack proved suicidal. Ukrainian forces discovered an opportunity and alleviated the pressure on Urozhaine on purpose. Ukrainians decreased the number of attacks because Russians continued pumping up the region with reserves.

Because Russian positions are in the lowlands, Ukrainians could leverage their tactical advantage and destroy Russian troops and equipment more efficiently. In fact, over the last three days, Ukrainian fighters released dozens of videos from this small segment of the front line. The first target of Ukrainian forces became a Russian tank in Staromlynivka, a few kilometers south of the closest Ukrainian positions.

The second target of the Ukrainian drone strike became an armored fighting vehicle in Zavitne Bazhannia. Another armored fighting vehicle was destroyed 2 km south. Ukrainians also destroyed Russian armored fighting vehicles with artillery strikes.

A Ukrainian drone operator also noticed and destroyed a Chechen special forces Akhmat truck. Another truck with Russian personnel was caught four kilometers south. Apart from other vehicles of various types, Ukrainians also destroyed a mortar crew with a drone strike. Overall, Russians sustained very high personnel and equipment losses in this small area because Russian commanders did not want to retreat from Urozhaine.

Speaking of Russian commanders, Mariupol Mayoral Advisor reported that Ukrainian partisans poisoned almost 20 Russian officers. It was reported that a partisan group revealed where Russians planned to celebrate the Day of the Russian Nany, a national holiday in Russia, and infiltrated the catering. As a result, 17 officers were hospitalized, and two died immediately.

In the meantime, Russian citizens are trying to burn down military recruitment offices. Two days ago, an unknown group organized a mass assault on recruitment centers. It was reported that in just over one day, there were 11 attempts to burn down the buildings with Molotov’s cocktails. In total, the group damaged 27 centers in 22 cities, just between 29 July and 1 August. It seems like societal discontent is rapidly growing, and more and more people are becoming against the war.

