Russia launched 1,961 Shahed drones against Ukraine–Zelenskyy

Russia has launched at least 1,961 “Shahed” drones against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to President Zelenskyy’s statement.

In his words: “In total, the terrorists have already launched at least 1,961 “Shahed” drones against Ukraine, and a significant portion of them have been successfully shot down. Unfortunately, not all of them.

We are working to shoot down more: to shoot down as many as possible. We are working to have more air defense systems in place.”