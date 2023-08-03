Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia launched 1,961 Shahed drones against Ukraine–Zelenskyy

byOrysia Hrudka
03/08/2023
Shahed-136
A Shahed-136 kamikaze drone. Screenshot from video
Russia has launched at least 1,961 “Shahed” drones against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to President Zelenskyy’s statement.

In his words: “In total, the terrorists have already launched at least 1,961 “Shahed” drones against Ukraine, and a significant portion of them have been successfully shot down. Unfortunately, not all of them.

We are working to shoot down more: to shoot down as many as possible. We are working to have more air defense systems in place.”

“Shahed catcher”: Ukraine launches crowdfunder for systems to down Iranian kamikaze drones

 

