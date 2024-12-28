Russia switches to larger but rarer strikes on Ukraine, UK Intel says

Russia has adopted a new pattern of less frequent but more massive strikes against Ukraine, with a December assault launching around 270 missiles and drones that signals a strategic shift in its air campaign, according to British defense officials.

Russia has repeatedly attempted to cripple Ukraine’s electricity system, aiming to break civilian morale by disrupting power, water, and heating services while simultaneously hampering defense manufacturing capabilities.

The British Ministry of Defense reports that Russia has modified its attack strategy to stockpile weapons between larger coordinated strikes since August. This new approach was evident in the December 12-13 attack, which combined about 90 missiles and 180 drones in one of the war’s most substantial bombardments, targeting critical infrastructure and energy facilities in a multi-directional assault.

“Since August, Russia is likely taking time to build stocks between strikes and launch in larger, less frequent strike waves,” the Ministry stated on X, noting that Russia maintains the capability for smaller surprise attacks.

