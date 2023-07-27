Ukraine liberated Staromayorske, Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk Oblast border area

On 27 July, Ukrainian Defense forces liberated Staromayorske village in Donetsk Oblast, according to the footage of Ukraine’s 35th Marine Brigade and Territorial Defense Forces, published by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

https://twitter.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/168462744161089126

“The 35th Brigade and the Arei-friendly terrorist defense battalion liberated the village of Staromayorske while fulfilling their mission. Glory to Ukraine!” a Ukrainian defender said in the video.

Zelensky commented on the video with the following words: “Our South! Our guys! Glory to Ukraine!”

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar also reported on the de-occupation of Staromayorsk.

“Staromayorske, Donetsk Oblast, has been liberated. Our defenders continue to clear the settlement,” she wrote on Telegram.

Staromaiorske, which sits on the Mokri Yaly River, is located near the administrative border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a few kilometers south of the town of Velyka Novosilka.

Previously, on 25 July, it was reported that Ukrainian forces achieved success in the direction of Staromayorske (9km south of Velyka Novosilka).

Staromaiorske lies in the Berdiansk direction, one of the three sectors where Ukrainian forces are conducting its summer counteroffensive.

Read also:

Ukraine’s intense attack on Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, signifies a turning point in the counteroffensive effort – ISW

Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 519: NATO increases surveillance in the Black Sea

Russian troops reinforce with advanced Ka-52M helicopters, missiles – UK intel