Boat fights in lower Dnipro pose dilemma for Russia – British intel

byAlya Shandra
19/07/2023
1 minute read
Russia faces a dilemma: whether to address the increased fighting around the Dnipro River, where it busted the Kakhovka dam by detracting forces facing Ukraine’s offensive in south Ukraine, the UK Defense Intelligence writes in its daily update.

“Since the start of July 2023, there has highly likely been an increase in fighting around the lower reaches of the Dnipro River.

As well as intense combat on the eastern bank around the small Ukrainian bridgehead near the ruined Antonivsky Bridge, small units of Russian and Ukrainian troops have also been contesting islands in the Dnipro delta.

Both sides are using small, fast motorboats, and Ukraine has successfully used tactical one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles to destroy some Russian boats.

Russia faces a dilemma in deciding whether to respond to these threats by strengthening its Dnipro Group of Forces at the expense of the stretched units facing the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.”

