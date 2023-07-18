Ukraine and Russia achieve “marginal defenses” in different areas of front – UK Intelligence

The British Ministry of Defence has shared an update on its latest intelligence, saying the Ukrainian army and Russian troops have achieved “marginal advances” in different areas of the front. According to the report, fighting has continued in multiple sectors over the past week.

“In the north-east, Russian forces have attempted to push west through forests west of Kremina. Ukraine continues to resource significant effort around Russian-held Bakhmut. Here Russian forces are likely fragile but holding for now. Further south in Donetsk Oblast, especially around Avdiivka, Russian forces continue to attempt local assaults, with little success,” the report reads.

In the south, Ukraine has attacked at least two axes, but is unlikely to have yet broken into Russia’s primary defensive lines, the British Intelligence adds. “In this area, Russia has likely implemented a shell-rationing regime for artillery in an attempt to preserve its critical indirect fire capability.”

“In Kherson Oblast, Ukraine maintains a small bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River near the ruined Antonivsky Bridge, which is an added challenge for Russian commanders who are likely concerned about the vulnerability of their south-western flank,” the report says.