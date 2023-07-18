Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine and Russia achieve “marginal defenses” in different areas of front – UK Intelligence

byOlena Mukhina
2023/07/18 - 21:36
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The British Ministry of Defence has shared an update on its latest intelligence, saying the Ukrainian army and Russian troops have achieved “marginal advances” in different areas of the front. According to the report, fighting has continued in multiple sectors over the past week.

“In the north-east, Russian forces have attempted to push west through forests west of Kremina. Ukraine continues to resource significant effort around Russian-held Bakhmut. Here Russian forces are likely fragile but holding for now. Further south in Donetsk Oblast, especially around Avdiivka, Russian forces continue to attempt local assaults, with little success,” the report reads.

In the south, Ukraine has attacked at least two axes, but is unlikely to have yet broken into Russia’s primary defensive lines, the British Intelligence adds. “In this area, Russia has likely implemented a shell-rationing regime for artillery in an attempt to preserve its critical indirect fire capability.”

“In Kherson Oblast, Ukraine maintains a small bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River near the ruined Antonivsky Bridge, which is an added challenge for Russian commanders who are likely concerned about the vulnerability of their south-western flank,” the report says.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts