Latin American bloc counters EU’s Ukraine solidarity, calls for slavery reparations

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brazil president

Now-President of Brazil Lula during a rally in Porto Alegre. September 16, 2022. Credit: Matheus Pe/Thenews2/Depositphotos
 

Latest news Ukraine

Ahead of a major EU-CELAC summit, Latin American nations have erased all EU’s references to Ukraine in a draft declaration and demanded reparations for the damage caused by slavery

33 nations of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) have submitted a counter-proposal challenging the EU’s solidarity for Ukraine and seeking colonial reparations, EURACTIV reports, citing a draft declaration. This development comes ahead of a summit in Brussels on 17-18 July, where CELAC leaders are set to engage with their EU counterparts.

The EU had initially drafted a declaration with considerable mention of support for Ukraine, in the light of the ongoing Russian invasion that began in 2022. “The text on Ukraine was very balanced,” an EU diplomat informed EURACTIV. However, the CELAC countries erased all references to Ukraine in their counter-proposal.

The Latin American nations suggest a need for “serious and constructive diplomatic solutions to the current conflict in Europe”, thereby deviating from the EU’s stance that post-war peace should be shaped according to Ukraine’s parameters. An EU diplomat emphasized the importance of adhering to UN principles, including the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and condemning Russia’s aggressive warfare.

The counter-proposal also unexpectedly calls for reparations for the damage inflicted by slavery. “We recognize the need for appropriate measures to be taken to restore the dignity of the victims [of the trans-Atlantic slave trade of Africans], including reparations and compensation,” the draft text asserts.

Furthermore, the counter-proposal puts the EU’s environmental efforts in the spotlight. The document criticizes the imposition of “unilateral trade barriers under environmental pretexts” and highlights that a transition to a sustainable economy should respect “national circumstances, plans, and policies.” This comes in the wake of the EU’s push to implement a carbon tax on imports, called the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and an initiative for a Green Deal aimed at decarbonization.

EU ambassadors are slated to discuss these points and weigh the compromises required to salvage a draft communiqué ahead of the impending summit. As EURACTIV points out, the situation underscores the challenges in rallying global support for Ukraine and solidifying ties with international partners.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags