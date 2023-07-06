West needs to change its attitude toward Russia, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry says after White House statement on necessity for reforms for accession to NATO

The Ukrainian and the NATO flags. Source: The Minisry of Affairs of Ukraine
In response to the recent White House statement, which said that Ukraine would need to undergo reforms to meet the same standards as any NATO country before joining the Alliance, Oleh Nikolenko, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, stated that the West needed to reform its attitude toward Russia.
“No country in the world, except Ukraine, has implemented such a significant number of reforms amid a massive war on its territory. The process of profound internal transformation in Ukraine will continue inevitably,” he said.
“At the same time, we believe that there is one reform in the world that remains incomplete. That is the West’s attitude towards Russia’s role in the Euro-Atlantic security architecture,” stated Nikolenko.
According to him, once Ukrainian partners start considering Ukraine’s NATO membership without taking Moscow into account, it will become evident that inviting Ukraine to NATO “aligns with the security interests of allies” and represents a crucial step towards restoring peace in Ukraine and Europe.
The United States is Ukraine’s leading ally in countering Russian aggression, and Kyiv is exceptionally grateful to all Americans who support Ukraine, Nikolenko added.