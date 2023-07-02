Ichkeria’s gov’t in exile considering creating special tribunal for Kadyrov, his Akhmat unit

The government-in-exile of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria is working on the possible creation of a special tribunal for Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov for creating his religious extremist unit Akhmat, which committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
“We are working on the possibility of creating a separate tribunal for Ramzan Kadyrov and his extremely radical religious sect Akhmat,” Inal Sherip, a member of the exile government of Ichkeria, told Ukrinform.
According to Sherip, consultations are ongoing regarding the mechanism for creating this tribunal, because there were no such precedents.
The exile government believes that the ideology propagated by the Akhmat special operations unit, which rationalizes its involvement in the war against Ukraine and killing Ukrainian citizens, presents a basis for categorizing it as a religious extremist sect that endangers the peoples of the Caucasus, Europe, and Ukraine.
According to Sherip, the Chechnya authorities created a large group of about 1,000 religious managers, many of whom graduated from Syria’s University of Damascus under the control of Russia’s GRU intelligence agency.
He says he had presented the idea of the tribunal for Kadyrov “at the expert level in the United States” and discussed it with members of the Ukrainian Parliamet’s inter-faction group “For Decolonization and Dismantling of the Russian Empire.”
