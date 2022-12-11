Russians seek to capitalize Chechen officials expertise in oppression in Ukraine – ISW

“Russian authorities are increasingly importing Chechen elements into occupied Ukraine to shape administrative regimes of occupied areas,” the Institute for the Study of War assesses.

The Chechen Republic and affiliated officials notably have a history of brutality and are not well-renowned for administrative capabilities, but Chechen detachments have played a significant law enforcement role and acted as security services in Russian rear areas in occupied portions of Ukraine throughout the war. It is therefore likely that Russian occupation administrators seek to integrate Chechen officials into their occupation structures to consolidate their administrative control by capitalizing on Chechen expertise in oppression and security functions. This suggests that dissent and Ukrainian partisan activities are challenging the ability of occupation regimes to govern effectively, and the integration of Chechen models of administration is likely meant as a mitigating factor.