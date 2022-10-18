Ukraine’s parliament officially recognized Chechen Republic of Ichkeria occupied by the Russian Federation

Ukraine’s parliament has officially recognized the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and condemned the genocide of the Chechen people. That’s according to the 8132 resolution that was adopted on 18 October and is currently waiting for the signature of the President.

287 MPs supported the resolution. The decision marks the first precedent when Ukraine officially recognizes part of Russia as occupied territory.

Ichkeria and Chechen people were conquered by the Russian empire among many other peoples. Ichkeria proclaimed independence and adopted Constitution in the 1992 after the collapse of the USSR. However, the republic was destroyed during two Chechen wars and returned to Russia by force.

