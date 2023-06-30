Wagner troops will no longer fight in Ukraine, spy chief Kyrylo Budanov says

Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Source: Armyinform
In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, said Wagner mercenaries would no longer fight in Ukraine.
According to him, it is a consequence of the failed insurrection of the Wagner group, which exposed the vulnerabilities of the Russian leadership.
“Once again, the myth of the invincibility of the Russian regime has been shattered. Losses have been inflicted on the Russian military and the Aerospace Forces. Furthermore, the Wagner PMC will no longer participate in combat operations on Ukrainian territory. And this is the most effective unit of Russia, which could achieve success at all costs,” he stressed.
Tags: Budanov