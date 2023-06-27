“Only a matter of time” before Putin was challenged Ukraine’s FM Kuleba

Commenting on last week’s mutiny by Wagner Group in Russia, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN a rebellion against Russia’s Vladimir Putin was inevitable.
“For us, it has always been pretty obvious that it’s just a matter of time when someone in Russia will dare to challenge Putin,” he said. “Because we saw how his power and authority is shrinking, and how Russia is entering very difficult turbulence. So Prigozhin is just the first one who dared, but I have no doubt that others will follow one way or another.”
Kuleba, however, said he had no specific intelligence on the matter.
