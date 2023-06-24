Pro-Ukraine Russian units supported Prigozhin’s coup in Russia

Two pro-Ukrainian units formed of Russian citizens, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) and the Russia Freedom Legion (LSR), supported the Wagner Group’s coup against the Russian authorities, and called on their supporters to take action.

The Russia Freedom legion wrote on Telegram, “Prigozhin is our enemy on the battlefield, but now he is telling the truth: about how cowardly generals send hundreds of thousands of Russians to their deaths as cannon fodder.”

“Soldiers, officers: your time has come. Turn your weapons against the towers of the Kremlin, do not let the internecine strife drown Russia in blood. It is time to stop the senseless and brutal killing of Ukrainians and the deaths of thousands of Russians at the front and return home: to where you are needed now,” the LRS said.

In turn, RDK commander Denis Nikitin said he is “sincerely rooting for the success of Prigozhin’s mission,” because the “bloody Kremlin regime can only be brought down in one way – by an armed uprising. This is the uprising that Prigozhin has started.”

“I urge all supporters of the RDC to take active action! We all have a unique chance to determine our own destiny and the destiny of our country,” he said in his video address.

Tags: Freedom of Russia Legion, Russian Volunteer Corps, Wagner coup