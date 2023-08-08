Ukraine gov’t: Belarus used as hub for transferring Wagner mercenaries to Africa

The National Resistance Center (NRC) website run by the Ukrainian government says that the field camps unfolded in Belarus for mercenaries of the Russian Wagner Group military company after their failed coup attempt in Russia are used by Wagner owner Prigozhyn to retrain his fighters. Also, the Wagner mercenaries regularly fly from Belarus to Africa.

The NRC reports, referencing “information from underground sources,” that another flight carrying Wagner Group mercenaries recently departed from Belarus to West Africa, specifically to the Niger region.

“The process of retraining the ‘Wagnerians’ on the basis of camps in the Republic of Belarus continues. Thus, “Wagner” acts as an exporter of war from Ukraine to the whole world,” the Center wrote.

The National Resistance Center also says a new Wagner Group camp is being constructed in Belarus near the border with Ukraine.

